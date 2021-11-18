DESPICABLE and disturbed is how Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob yesterday described the behaviour of a businessman’s son who is engaged in so-called “zesser” parties at his Valsayn residence.
“It is very disturbing to me that an adult person will constantly attempt to violate the regulations and explore all loopholes in the law to continue having events that will promote the spreading of the Covid-19 virus. This kind of example is very unbecoming.
“Officers have since been given advice and instructions on how to effectively enforce the law in these circumstances,” Jacob told the Express yesterday.
He said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh contacted him recently about the disturbing matter.
However, he said where the police erred was not informing Deyalsingh and other residents who logged several complaints that searches have been carried out at the businessman’s son’s house in North Valsayn and what other actions were taken.
He explained that on June 7, 2021, eight persons were arrested at that location for breach of Covid regulations, whilst on July 4, five persons were arrested for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. Since then no arrest have been made.
“The St Joseph Police Station continues to respond to calls of loud music and the non-compliance of the Covid-19 regulations. What has also happened in the past is that sometimes the response from the officers are not timely so the Divisional Commanders would now give directives for other units to respond when a call is dispatched about the nuisance from the resident,” he lamented.
According to Jacob, meetings were also held with the owner of the premises in the last three months and promises were made to keep the peace, but he failed to keep his word.
He noted at one point police officers were confused with the public and private premises limitations, but after receiving advice from the TTPS legal department they can now act.
Jacob gave assurances to the residents that his officers will do what is necessary to reduce the annoyance that is occurring from the businessman’s son’s premises.