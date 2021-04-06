Vandals have struck at another Water and Sewerage Authority facility following on recent incidences at the Authority’s Siparia Wellfield and Chacon Booster Station in San Fernando.
On this occasion, the electrical system was vandalized and parts removed at the Authority’s Fyzabad Well No. 8, resulting in the facility being out of operation from Monday.
Fyzabad Well No. 8 normally produces approximately 82,000 gallons per day which is 19% of the overall water production at the Authority’s Fyzabad Water Treatment Plant. This situation has significantly impacted operations at the facility and emergency repair works currently underway are expected to be completed by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Areas affected include:
Along Guapo Road, Fyzabad (from Butler Statue to Forest Reserve Junction).
Customers are advised that it may take up to 24 hours for the scheduled pipe borne water supply to normalize to some affected areas following the completion of these repair works.
Members of the public are encouraged to report all acts of vandalism or suspicious activity they observe at the Authority's installations to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) or the Authority’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.