The Water and Sewerage Authority (the Authority) advises customers in the City of San Fernando served by the Chacon Booster Station, who are presently experiencing a disruption in their pipe borne water supply that, this is due to vandalism of electrical equipment at the facility on Saturday.
Emergency repair works currently underway are expected to be completed by 9:00 p.m. on Saturday 27th March, 2021.
Areas affected include:
Montano Street, London Street, Mc Lean Street, Sumadh Gardens, Circular Road, Alexander Road and St. Joseph Village.
Customers are advised that it may take up to 24 hours for the scheduled pipe borne water supply to normalize to some affected areas following the completion of these repair works.
Members of the public are encouraged to report all acts of vandalism or suspicious activity they observe at the Authority's installations to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) or the Authority’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.