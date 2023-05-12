The Pianist' a was the rowboat that survived an 89-day, 5,000-kilometre crossing of the Atlantic Ocean before arriving in the waters off Trinidad.
But the boat could not avoid the island’s crime. Vandals broken into it, stole the most expensive components, and left it to flounder and sink off the fishing port at Guayaguayare.
What remains of the boat was pulled ashore, and towed away for safe keeping.
But the owner may never return for it. As of this week, almost six weeks after the boat first arrived in Trinidad territorial waters, no one can say what happened to the man aboard.
The Express was able to identify him—Polish national Pawel Lokaj.
He was named in records found in an online database that verifies the authenticity of the expeditions of people who row across an ocean without the assistance of sails, engines or support boats.
He arrived on the island on the morning of April 1, came ashore, left the boat behind, and promised to return for it.
But the police could get little information on the case, or find the man, who did not arrive at a legal port of entry.
The rowing boat is famous in Poland, where it was built by legendary Polish adventurer Romuald Kerposki, who used it in a failed attempt to cross the Pacific Ocean in 2013, and then to successfully cross the Atlantic Ocean, arriving in Tobago, in January 2017.
Kerposki died in 2019, and his boat was apparently acquired by another Polish man—Lokaj—who used it to recreate the trip, which took him from the Canary Islands, off West Africa, with the intention of making landfall in Scarborough, Tobago.
However, things did not go as planned for Lokaj, according to the Global Positional System (GPS) track of his row across the Atlantic.
The oceans currents and winds took him south of Tobago, and Lokaj ended up in rough waters off Manzanilla, where local fishermen spotted and guided him to calm waters at the port near Pt Galeota in the early hours of April 1.
When he came ashore, there were two men waiting to film his arrival using a video camera equipped with a flood light, and to then take him away in a vehicle—destination unknown.
That was the last anyone in the Guayaguayare area saw him, and there has been no known reporting of his Atlantic crossing in the Polish media.
And the police, who visited the Guayaguayare port several times, couldn’t figure out who the man was, except that the boat was disabled and the plan was to ship it from the location.
The local Polish community could offer no help.
The Express was told the matter was passed along to a police unit with expertise in gathering intelligence, with a plan to secure the boat at a Coast Guard facility at Pt Galeota.
But that did not happen.
The boat: a sophisticated craft, built specifically to handle open water and sustain its occupant. It had navigation and communication devices, a wind instrument, VHF 110 marine radio, satellite phone, solar panels and a desalination device.
There was equipment for weather conditions, and to track the route in real time and relay it back to a support crew on land, and communication devices to keep in touch with family.
All of it was taken, according to the fisherman who kept an eye on the boat, expecting a shipping agent to make contact to arrange for the boat’s return to Poland. But that never happened and, last week, the boat went under in the shallows after two compartment doors leading to the storage and sleeping area were left open.
The Express was told Lokaj left Trinidad and was last known to have been in St Lucia.