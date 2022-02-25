Four days into the new year in 2018, the body of a woman was found in an abandoned canefield in Barrackpore.
She was shot in the forehead. Her face was bashed in and there were bruises about her body.
She was the second woman to be murdered that year.
The body was identified by photographs posted to social media as mother of two, Vanessa Ali.
Her friends recognised the clothing Ali had been wearing the evening before when she was seen partying.
The woman’s family learned of her tragic end in the media. Relatives had not seen or heard from her in months.
She had fled her loved ones, leaving behind a husband and two young children, the Express was told.
Following the woman’s death, the Express spoke with Ali’s friends and relatives who described two separate persons.
Her friends said she was a wild child who loved to party and they knew little of her past.
Her family knew a kindhearted woman who had somehow lost her way.
Police said Ali had been staying at a house in La Romaine with a well-known drug dealer and three other women.
This led investigators to believe that she was killed in a drug deal gone wrong.
When it happened, police got a description of the vehicle Ali was last seen driving.
Investigators also found a location at which she was spotted the night before she died.
Yet, no one was detained in connection with her brutal killing and it remains unsolved.
Born in poverty
Last week, police said the investigation was ongoing but they had no new information on the crime.
Her relatives and friends however believe the case is closed.
The Express reached out to a relative who said she was disappointed in the police investigation.
“There was footage of moments before she died. It is difficult to understand how no one was detained for questioning,” she said.
Ali was born into poverty. And when she was four years old, was adopted by a family in Piparo.
She was renamed Inga Scheult and she was offered an opportunity to turn her life around. She seemed happy and enjoyed spending time with her siblings, the Express was told.
At age 15, however, Ali dropped out of school and ran away from home. She became a teenage mother and refused to listen to her family’s pleas to return home.
The relative said her family searched for Ali and made several attempts to rescue her, but she was adamant.
“We tried to contact her, but she did not want to hear from us. She said she had settled down with someone and had two children. We didn’t hear from her for a few years and then we were told that she had walked away from the children,” she said.
Following her death, relatives and friends questioned whether they had done enough to help the woman to turn her troubled life around.
But Ali never listened to the voice of reason, a friend said, and in the end, many people turned their backs on her as her life careened out of control.
Bad company
When her body was found at New Colonial Road, Barrackpore, that morning Ali was wearing the same clothes she was seen in the night before.
Following her death, a 39-second clip was released on social media showing the last time Ali was seen alive—seated in a parked car on the road in what appears to be a squatters’ settlement.
It showed her giving something to a man and being given something in return, before driving off.
The car, a blue Suzuki Swift, was not found.
A friend who asked not to be named said society had failed Ali.
“She had bad company and never really listened when people tried to give her good advice. She wanted her own way and that was the problem,” the friend said.
The friend said had someone intervened and showed genuine interest in saving Ali she may still be alive.
“Yes, we know they say it was a drug deal gone wrong, but there is a video showing the vehicles, the place she was at and other things. The police should have gone there and done some investigations. They could have taken in someone for questioning. That was never done. We need to get some answers. Someone can’t just murder a person and walk freely. That is wrong,” she said.
The relative told the Express that family members were in contact with Ali’s children who were well taken care of and had understood what happened to their mother.
“They are well taken care of by their father and grandmother and we are part of their lives. They are doing very well in school,” she said.