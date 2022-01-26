The body found on a beach in Arnos Vale, Tobago, this afternoon has been identified as missing Vanna Girod.
This was confirmed by her brother, Dillon Girod, who was leading the search for his sister since Tuesday.
Girod's father, James Girod, was also at the scene.
"The body was confirmed to be my sister. My father and I identified her. She was found floating in the ocean, not far from where she was staying with our aunt," said Dillon Girod.
Girod, 30, travelled to Tobago on Saturday where she was staying with relatives at Villa Being, Arnos Vale.
She was last seen at the property at around 9am on Tuesday.
Her clothing, a green tracks with matching sweater, was found folded in a trail leading to the beach.
A missing person report was filed on Tuesday. And relatives began searching the area for the woman described as "fun, loving and always happy".
Dillon Girod said his sister went into a state of depression after their grandmother died last month.
She lived with her grandparents in Maraval, he said.
He said, "My sister was dealing with mental distress after our grandmother died last month. She came to my aunt's villa in Tobago to spend time with my aunt and uncle. But my aunt called and asked that we come for her because she had a mental outburst and became violent. This has never happened before. We saw her on Tuesday morning and we were on the property but somehow she left without being seen. Since then we have not seen her."
The brother said Girod did have minor outbursts in the past but was not diagnosed with any mental illnesses.
"She never violent. She lives with my grandparents in Maraval. She does not work but she is not ill. She is not on any medication," he said.
Dillon Girod, along with other relatives, travelled to Tobago to search for his sister.
There was an outpouring of grief on social media as friends and relatives shared fond memories of Girod.
The Express was told that Girod had been involved in modelling and even landed roles in several local productions.