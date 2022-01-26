A search is now on for a 30-year-old woman who disappeared from her relatives' home in Tobago on Tuesday.
Vanna Girod, of Maraval, travelled to the island at the weekend to spend time with her aunt at a villa in Arnos Vale.
She was last seen at around 9am wearing a pair of tracks and sweater. The clothing was found in a trail near the property.
The Express spoke with her brother, Dillon Girod, who is in Tobago.
He said, "My sister was dealing with distress after our grandmother died last month. She came to my aunt's villa in Tobago to spend time with my aunt and uncle. But my aunt called and asked that we come for her ... This has never happened before. We saw her on Tuesday morning and we were on the property but somehow she left without being seen. Since then we have not seen her."
The brother said Girod lives with my grandparents in Maraval.
A police report was filed on Tuesday morning.
Dillon Girod, along with other relatives, have travelled to Tobago to search for his sister. "We are all very worried. We found the clothing folded on the trail. We don't know where she is or if she is in danger. No one has seen her," he said.
Anyone with information on Girod's whereabouts can contact the Shirvan Road Police Station at 639-8888, or 999, 555, 800-TIPS.