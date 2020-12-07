Tempers flared and a cuss-out allegedly occurred yesterday as tensions grew on the United National Congress’ (UNC) internal elections day.

UNC councillor for Aranjuez/Warner Village Amit Sooknanan claimed that UNC leadership contender Vasant Bharath told him to “f*** off” after he (Sooknanan) confronted Bharath about wearing a T-shirt with his Lotus voting symbol on it.

There were two slates for the election — the Lotus team led by Bharath and the Star team led by incumbent leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.