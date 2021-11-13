Equal Opportunity Tribunal (EOT) chairman Donna Prowell-Raphael went totally against what the tribunal represented and discriminated against attorney Veera Bhajan based on her disability, says senior counsel Alvin Fitzpatrick.
He said so in pointing out that the EOT was a body established by Parliament to guard against discrimination.
Bhajan was born without arms and in March of this year, was appointed by President Paula-Mae Weekes as lay assessor to the EOT.
To date, however, her appointment has not been given effect by Prowell-Raphael, who even wrote to the President in April asking that it be revoked, said Fitzpatrick.
Bhajan has since taken the EOT and Prowell-Raphael to court over her failure/refusal to have Bhajan assume duties.
The trial came up for virtual hearing yesterday before Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams who, at the end, said she will deliver her ruling on the afternoon of November 23.
Fitzpatrick, who is leading the case for Bhajan, said Prowell-Raphael was the “instigator” behind the issue even reaching to court.
The attorney pointed out the case for the respondents was that Prowell-Raphael had done all she could to facilitate Bhajan’s appointment but was unable to do so because of infrastructural, logistical and financial challenges at the EOT.
But this, he said, was furthest from the truth since the chairman failed to disclose to the court she had actually written to President Weekes asking that Bhajan’s appointment be withdrawn.
“It was entirely disingenuous for her to say they had been trying to facilitate the appointment when she wrote to the President asking that it be withdrawn because of her disability,” submitted the attorney.
Fitzpatrick described Prowell-Raphael’s conduct as reprehensible, pointing out that while the building that housed the EOT may be physically closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, its operations still continue.
“Look at us here. The court buildings are closed but we are all here carrying on with its business. Business has to go on. Her own evidence is that the tribunal continues to operate virtually,” pointed out Fitzpatrick.
“The behaviour and conduct of the second defendant has brought this important tribunal into disrepute,” he said, adding that compensation ought to be awarded to Bhajan to reflect “public outrage” over Prowell-Raphael’s behaviour and “reprehensible misconduct”.
President disregarded
Attorney Rishi Dass, who appeared on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General, also agreed Prowell-Raphael’s conduct was reprehensible and offensive.
He pointed out Bhajan’s appointment was made by the highest office holder in Trinidad and Tobago and decisions of the President must be respected.
“That is not to say it cannot be challenged in court because no one is above the law, but you simply cannot flout a decision of the President.
“It is unacceptable for a decision made by the holder of the highest office in Trinidad and Tobago to be ignored, and for so long,” he said.
Dass pointed out Prowell-Raphael was now placing blame on the AG’s Office, saying it was the reason for the “lack of infrastructure” but this was not so.
“It is unacceptable for any public authority to disregard an appointment of the President. It is unfortunate (if Bhajan’s claim is successful) the Office of the Attorney General will be the one that will have to pay,” he said.
Dass went on to add that by the chairman writing to the President for Bhajan’s appointment to be revoked because of her disability demonstrated Prowell-Raphael did not believe disabled individuals should not be entitled to equal opportunities in this country, which is quite ironic.
Maharaj: Disregard Bhajan’s evidence
In defence of Prowell-Raphael and the EOT, however, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC maintained Bhajan’s appointment could not have been effected because of infrastructural, logistical and financial constraints.
Further to that, he said a public officer was entitled to express concern over appointments made by the President. Not just because it is the President that makes the appointment it has to take place without question, he stated.
Maharaj submitted the court had no option but to accept the evidence of the EOT and Prowell-Raphael and disregard that of Bhajan and the AG’s Office since no application had been made to cross-examine the chairman on why the appointment was not given effect.
This was a requirement in judicial review claims if the court were to even consider the evidence of the claimant and their assumption as to the reason why the appointment was not given effect, he said.
Given his argument that the case involved the closure of the EOT and the allocation of scarce resources, Justice Quinlan-Williams questioned if Prowell-Raphael and other employees were still being paid.
“As far as I know, yes, but they were appointed a long time ago,” said Maharaj.