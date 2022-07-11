Sharaz Hosein attends Princes Town ASJA Primary School and, like other pupils, is enjoying his July/August vacation.
At the age of nine, when other children may be seen in front of the television watching movies or on their mobile devices playing video games, Hosein is learning about business management from his parents, Yazeed and Sue-Ann Leah Ali-Hosein.
The pint-sized Princes Town entrepreneur spends his days selling fruits and veggies outside his father’s garage on Realize Road. Hosein has his fruits and veggies neatly placed up on a table that acts as his fruit and vegetable booth every day, whether he earns $10 or $100. He also has handmade placards.
Hosein said in a telephone conversation with the Express on Monday that he began selling produce to support his parents. He realises, even at the age of nine, that his parents work extremely hard to provide for him. Hosein, with the bravery of a man twice his age, was ready to roll up his sleeves and give back to his parents all they had given to him.
While most people dream of buying their own home, the Hoseins have been meticulously constructing their home from the ground up. This wasn’t lost on their son, who decided to do something to help.
The notion struck him two weeks ago, he said. “My mother helped make my concept a reality when I informed her about it.”
It goes without saying that the Princes Town pupil was in good hands since both of his parents are business owners.
“My mom has a printing and handicraft company, and my dad is a mechanic. Rough-skinned lemons were the first thing I sold. In addition, I provide melons, pineapples, dasheen bush, and avocados. My business is called Sharaz’s Vege Stall,” Hosein said.
Meeting new customers and selling to my neighbours is one of the most enjoyable aspects of having a company. “One of the difficulties of the company is the time it takes to travel to the suppliers with my mother since they are far from where we live and there is usually a lot of traffic,” he said.
The aspiring businessman doesn’t let much stop him because his parents taught him the value of hard work and the happiness and success it brings.
“My parents are my heroes,” he said. “They both put forth a lot of effort, and they constantly support me in doing my best.
“I want to make them proud.”
Sue-Ann, Hosein’s mother, told the Express that she is really proud of her hard-working son. She recently shared several of Sharaz’s items on her Facebook page to demonstrate her support for him on social media. She took a picture of her child holding up the sign that said, “Pineapples for $10 and avocados for $10, $15, and $20.”
Like a real salesman, Hosein said, “I have the best prices. My rates start at only $5 for rough-skinned lemons.”
Hosein appreciates the bustle of business, but he still puts his academics first.
“My favourite subject in school is mathematics,” he said since counting is very important for verifying his money and providing his customers’ correct change. “I’ll be selling my goods outside my dad’s garage throughout July and August. My mother has planned my studies and extracurricular activities to keep me on track.”
The Princes Town pupil has been an inspiration in his town, with many people stepping up to offer different products to help him with his business endeavours.
“Soon, I’ll start selling juice and bottled water.”
The Express asked Hosein if he could change one thing in his life, what would it be? Nothing, he said.
Despite the imperfections in his life, he said he is appreciative of what God has given him.