As the Easter weekend approaches, vehicle checks are expected at the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal, to combat vehicle theft.
On Wednesday, the Stolen Vehicle Squad and the Licensing Department conducted a joint exercise, aimed at strengthening vehicle checks at the terminal, a release from the police stated.
In total, 142 motor vehicles were inspected and 15 field interview forms were completed. All the vehicles were found to correspond with the Licensing Division Database and were not reported stolen.
The Licensing Authority however issued two notices to drivers for using vehicles contrary to registration and two fixed penalty notices for a cracked windscreen and driving without a seatbelt.
In addition, a Venezuelan residing in Longdenville, Chaguanas, was detained based on the production of a suspicious driving permit. Investigations in this matter are ongoing.
As part of the exercise, the Stolen Vehicle Squad officers distributed pamphlets with vehicle security tips to vehicle owners and sensitized them on ways to secure their vehicles against theft.
The exercise was coordinated by ACP Maharaj, Senior Superintendent Ramkhelawan, Superintendent Pariman, and ASP Ramdass. The operation was also supervised by Inspector Stewart and Sergeant Dolloway. In addition, various units such as the K9 Section, the Central police station, and the Port Authority Police, participated in the exercise.
These and similar exercises would continue as the Easter weekend approaches and agencies collaborate to combat vehicle theft, the release said.