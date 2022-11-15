Armed bandits ambushed a security guard, tied him up and escaped with two vehicles loaded with goods at Web Source Limited, a shipping company, in Trincity on Tuesday.
Police said the security guard was stationed at a booth at the entrance of the compound located at the Trincity Business Park when five gunmen entered at around 3am.
The men tied up the guard and demanded that he tell them where the keys for the company vehicles were being kept, police said.
A report stated that the suspects cut open a metal door leading to the warehouse where they found the keys to two vehicles. The gunmen then loaded items from the warehouse into the vehicles, two white Toyota HIACE vans, and drove away.
Web Source chief executive officer, Lincoln Maharaj, said the company was moving to reimburse customers whose packages were stolen.
He said, "I was comfortable when I was told two vans were stolen. But when I got here my worst fears were realised. I didn't think they would have gotten into the building. I was able to see where the bandits were able to surgically enter the building. They used a blow torch to get through the metal shutters. They took two vans and loaded customers cargo and left."
Maharaj said management had already met with a security consultant to implement new security measures at the company.
"That worried me because we have a high standard we set for customers and their cargo. We are taking the necessary steps to put through claims as fast as possible to give back customers money so they purchase their items again," he said.