A Venezuelan teenaged girl has gone missing, and her family and the police are seeking the public’s help to find her.
Aranza Nazareth Fermin Boadas, 15, was last seen on Sunday leaving the family’s home in Trinidad at Agriculture Road, Dow Village, South Oropouche.
Her mother, Mileyda Del Valle Boadas, went to the Oropouche Police Station on Monday and reported her missing.
The mother said she was at work on Sunday when her son called and told her that Aranza left home in a vehicle, described as a white car with black stripes on the side, make and model of vehicle unknown.
The girl carried with her a pink and purple backpack.
Aranza is described as 158 centimetres (five feet two inches) tall, light brown in complexion, round face, small nose, black hair, and slim built.
Sgt Leotaud is continuing investigations.
Anyone with information can contact or police emergency numbers 555, 999, 911, or send the information to the TTPS app or Crime Stoppers Trinidad and Tobago at 800-8477.