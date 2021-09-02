Venezuelan teen Gabriella Marin Gonzales has been found.
The Express was told that the girl, 16, was discovered in Princes Town by a relative on Tuesday night. She was however said to be disoriented and in need of medical attention and was taken to hospital.
The family had feared that Gonzales had been kidnapped after she was last seen by them on Wednesday.
They were told last week Thursday that she had been involved in an accident the previous night and was at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. Her mother, Rosana Theresa Gonzales, went to the institution and was informed that Gabriella had to undergo a computerized tomography (CT) scan and may lose her eye. She was unable to see the child that day due to transportation issues to be able to return to her Moruga home.
The following day the mother of eight once again went to the medical institution but was told that Gabriella was no longer there. They family was unsure whether someone had signed for her to leave or whether she had left on her own.
Gabriella’s mother later received a phone call to head to San Fernando alone to find out more about her child. Relatives and friends however advised against her going. Also, police officers were contacted on Sunday by a person who identified as Gabriella’s mother and said that she was safe at home. The elder Gonzales however did not make the call.
The Anti-Kidnapping Unit was involved in the case. The Express was told that Gabriella was found in Princes Town on Tuesday. She had injuries including to her eye, feet and hand and was taken for medical treatment.
Investigations are continuing into Gabriella's case.