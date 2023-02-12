The Strategic Services Agency (SSA) has spent $2.1 billion since 2009, but has not submitted audited statements accounting for this expenditure.

Auditor General Lorelly Pujadas confirmed in an e-mail dated February 6 to Opposition Senator Wade Mark that there are outstanding certified audit reports from the agency for the period 2009 to 2021, a period covering 12 years.

The SSA is an intelligence-gathering agency.