crime scene

A Venezuelan national was killed on Sunday morning in a road traffic accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

The deceased has been identified as Carlos Gilberto Marcano of Barataria.

The incident took place at about 4.30 a.m. in the vicinity of Delta Glass in Barataria.

The Express was told that at the time a woman from Petit Valley was driving her  SUV in a westerly direction when she observed a man running across the roadway in a northerly direction.

The driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian however, despite her best efforts, she came into contact with Marcano.

Marcano was thrown several feet from the point of impact and died on the scene.

The woman brought her vehicle to a stop and notified the police and paramedics.

A team of officers led by PC Cox and PC Carimbocas, responded.

