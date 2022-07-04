HOMICDE detectives are seeking the assistance of the public for information on the fatal stabbing of a Venezuelan man in Duncan Village, near San Fernando early on Sunday morning.
Police also need assistance in identifying the victim, who died while being treated for the injuries at the hospital.
A police report said that at around 2.04 a.m. on Sunday the proprietor of ‘Club Up Top’ at SS Erin Road received a phone call from an employee who informed him that a fight was taking place at the bar.
Police were told that the victim ran up the stairway into ‘Club Up Top’, then ran to the bar area and collapsed to the floor.
He then got up and ran to the balcony area where he again collapsed and fell unconscious.
The first responders PCs Roopchan and PC Lange of the San Fernando CID responded to the report and observed the victim lying on the floor of the balcony area of the establishment.
Police said the victim was clad in a red t-shirt and blue long pants and appeared to have multiple stab wounds in the back.
The Emergency Health Services were contacted but after waiting for the ambulance for several minutes and no response, a group of people who appeared to be Venezuelan lifted the victim out of the club and placed him in a vehicle.
The victim was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department of the San Fernando General Hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead at 3.15 a.m.
The body was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre.
Also responding to the scene were homicide officers Sgt Radhaykissoon and PC Bernard as well as ASP Bertie and Sgt Singh from the Southern Police Division.
PC Bernard is continuing investigations.
Anyone with information can contact the San Fernando Police at 652-2564, 652-1711, Homicide Region III at 652-0495, or send information to the TTPS app, or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or call the police emergency numbers at 555, 999, or 911.