A Venezuelan man who was allegedly driving with an AR-15 rifle in a vehicle was arrested by police.
Dawel Argenis Noriega Solozano, 24, of Centenary Street, California, Couva, was arrested during police road check duties.
On June 27, police caused to stop a white Tiida motor vehicle allegedly driven by Solozano.
Police officers searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered an AR-15 rifle which was wrapped in plastic and cloth.
Solozano was allegedly unable to provide police with a valid driver’s permit, valid certificate of insurance, and instead allegedly showed police forged documents.
He was arrested and charged for the offences of possession of a firearm, dangerous driving, driving without a valid certificate of insurance and driver’s permit and uttering a forged document.
He was charged by Cpl Thomas, of the St James Police Station and was expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Friday.