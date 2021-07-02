A Venezuelan man who was allegedly driving with an AR-15 rifle in a vehicle was arrested by police.  

Dawel Argenis Noriega Solozano, 24, of Centenary Street, California, Couva, was arrested during police road check duties. 

On June 27, police caused to stop a white Tiida motor vehicle allegedly driven by Solozano.

Police officers searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered an AR-15 rifle which was wrapped in plastic and cloth.

Solozano was allegedly unable to provide police with a valid driver’s permit, valid certificate of insurance, and instead allegedly showed police forged documents.

He was arrested and charged for the offences of possession of a firearm, dangerous driving, driving without a valid certificate of insurance and driver’s permit and uttering a forged document.

He was charged by Cpl Thomas, of the St James Police Station and was expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Friday. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DESPERATE DRIVERS

DESPERATE DRIVERS

We want to work now!

Hundreds of truck drivers throughout the country say they have been crippled by Covid-19 restrictions, which saw the closure of the construction sector in early May.

They are therefore pleading with the Government to reopen the sector for the sake of their survival.

MURDER OR SUICIDE?

MURDER OR SUICIDE?

Police are unsure as they investigate the death of Shannon Whyte, of Mon Repos Road, Morvant, whose body was found submerged in a barrel of water on Thursday night.

There was a wound to her head, and a firearm with a spent shell were found in her hand.

Police suspect the 29-year-old woman may have taken her life, but said they were told by neighbours that Whyte and a man she knew were heard shouting at each other on Wednesday night.

Vaccine supplies run out

Vaccine supplies run out

Several people who turned up yesterday at the University of Trinidad and Tobago Chaguanas campus on Munroe Road for the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine were turned away as there were no vaccines.

The communications department of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) has advised those people that more vaccines will be available for them on Tuesday.

Elsa brings flood to T&T

Elsa brings flood to T&T

While the Category 1 Hurricane Elsa poses no direct threat to this country, several areas were badly affected by the adverse weather as the system moved north of Trinidad and Tobago.

The country remains under a yellow-level adverse weather warning.

Periods of rain and thunderstorm activity as well as agitated seas are expected throughout the day today, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) advised.

Rain, winds may continue for 24 hours

Rain, winds may continue for 24 hours

Flooding and fallen trees seem to have been the worst that occurred in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday with the advent of inclement weather brought on by Hurricane Elsa in the region.

Recommended for you