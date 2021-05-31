crime tape

A Venezuelan man was stabbed, beaten and robbed of thousands in United States and local currency on Sunday.

The armed criminals crawled through a hole in the fence outside the home of the victim and ambushed him.

A police report on the incident stated that the victim was at his home when around 12.54 p.m. two men with firearms and one with a knife announced a robbery.

One of the men stabbed the victim on his right shoulder.

They ransacked the premises and stole $10,000 US currency and $7,000 local currency.

They beat the victim and also stole his cell phone valued $2,500.

The thieves ran off and escaped with the loot.

San Fernando CID PCs Roopchand and Buchoon responded.

The victim sought medical attention at the San Fernando General Hospital.

WPC Nysus is continuing investigations.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

May ends with 326 Covid deaths

May ends with 326 Covid deaths

IN the space of one month, the families of 326 people were left in shock and heartbreak after losing their loved ones to the Covid-19 virus.

May 2021 was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Trinidad and Tobago and the month with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

+2
GHOST TOWNS

GHOST TOWNS

DOWNTOWN Port of Spain was the domain of the both the homeless and pigeons yesterday, interrupted by the odd police patrol or the shriek of an ambulance siren.

Embattled NCRHA CEO on Covid-19 onslaught:

Embattled NCRHA CEO on Covid-19 onslaught:

Embattled chief executive officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas is silent on calls for him to resign.

For him, it’s business as usual as he heads daily to his Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex office which he has dubbed “The Command Centre”.

+2
A helping hand

A helping hand

It is said there is no free lunch, so is China expecting anything from Trinidad and Tobago in return for 100,000 free Sinopharm vaccines?