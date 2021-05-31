A Venezuelan man was stabbed, beaten and robbed of thousands in United States and local currency on Sunday.
The armed criminals crawled through a hole in the fence outside the home of the victim and ambushed him.
A police report on the incident stated that the victim was at his home when around 12.54 p.m. two men with firearms and one with a knife announced a robbery.
One of the men stabbed the victim on his right shoulder.
They ransacked the premises and stole $10,000 US currency and $7,000 local currency.
They beat the victim and also stole his cell phone valued $2,500.
The thieves ran off and escaped with the loot.
San Fernando CID PCs Roopchand and Buchoon responded.
The victim sought medical attention at the San Fernando General Hospital.
WPC Nysus is continuing investigations.