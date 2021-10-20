A 22-year-old Venezuelan man was denied bail when he appeared in the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on a charge of sexual penetration of a child, who had been reported missing last October.
Police said the suspect had been remanded into custody, pending tracing of his criminal record, and is expected to reappear in court on November 15.
He had been charged with one count of sexual penetration of a child last week Thursday, following a 2020 police report in which a woman reported that her daughter had disappeared.
The police said during the course of their investigation, the child was located, and later told detectives she was allegedly made to have sexual intercourse with a man whom she knew.