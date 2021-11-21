Central Division police are investigating the chopping of two Venezuelan nationals in Freeport on Sunday. One of the men died at hospital while the other remains in critical condition.
Police said the men were walking along Calcutta Road No. 2 when a vehicle pulled alongside them at around 2.20am.
A man, believed to be a Venezuelan national, exited the vehicle and chopped the two men about their bodies.
He then returned to the vehicle and drove away.
Police said the wounded men were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where one died while being treated.
The second man is in critical condition.
Police said the victims were earlier seen liming at a bar in Freeport.
And the body of a man was found in an agricultural field off Bunsee Trace, Penal, on Saturday.
And investigators are seeking the public's assistance in identifying him.
Penal police responded to a report of a body at around 7.20am.
Police said the man was of mixed descent, dark complexion and had a gold tooth.
The body bore gunshot wounds and police believe the man was killed two days ago.
The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.