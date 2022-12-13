A Venezuelan man was arrested after he tried to escape from the scene of an alleged robbery at a bar and casino.
The 33-year-old man was searched and the officers allegedly found a large quantity of cash, an automated teller machine (ATM) card belonging to a patron of the establishment and a mobile phone.
Around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) and Couva police station received a report of a robbery at a bar and casino located in the Mc Bean, Couva area. Reports stated that four suspects entered the business place and announced a hold-up.
The Task Force officers made their way to the scene of the alleged crime, where they observed a man jumping over a wall of the building, in an apparent attempt to escape. The officers chased and captured the man who they were expected to charge on Tuesday.
The officers attached to the Couva police station went to Derry Road in their search for the other suspects. There they saw another suspect and attempted to capture him, however, he managed to evade arrest.
Investigations are continuing.