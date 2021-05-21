National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds today met with the leadership of several organisations representing Venezuelan nationals in Trinidad and Tobago.
The meeting took place at the Ministry of National Security Head Office inort of Spain.
Representing the Venezuelan nationals were Hiedi Diquez, Alicia Urqui, and Gersy Goatache of the TTV Solidarity Network, Yesenia Gonzalez of the Refugee Community Network T and T, and Adreina Briceno of the La Casita organisation.
Hinds said the priority of the Government is the security and development of its citizens. He however took the opportunity to assure that, all the courtesies and the application and protection of the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, will continue to be accorded to migrants currently in the country.
He said the registration of Venezuelan migrants in May 2019 and the subsequent re-registration exercise in March, which was conducted as part of Government’s humanitarian assistance to Venezuelan nationals in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Venezuelan representatives discussed the challenges facing the Venezuelan community in Trinidad and Tobago, with particular emphasis on women and girls, and their increased vulnerability to human trafficking, and other forms of crime.
Hinds reiterated his commitment to the safety and security of all persons in Trinidad and Tobago. He invited the Venezuelan representatives to continue to work with the Ministry of National Security towards ensuring that Venezuelan migration is grounded in adherence to the laws of Trinidad and Tobago.