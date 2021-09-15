A Venezuelan man caught driving without a driver's permit and car insurance was fined a total of $2,800 by a magistrate on Monday.
Jesus David Camacho, 28, pleaded guilty to the offences of driving without a valid driver's permit and certificate of insurance when he appeared in a virtual hearing before Arima magistrate Avion Gill.
The magistrate instructed that the fine be paid within four months or in default serve three months’ imprisonment.
A police report said that on Saturday Cpl Caby and WPC Dieffenthaller of the Arima Street Patrol Unit, were on duty on Farfan Street, Arima, when officer Dieffenthaller stopped a brown Nissan vehicle, as she observed that the passenger was not wearing a face mask.
Both the passenger and the driver were interviewed, and the driver was asked to produce his driver’s permit and certificate of insurance, but he failed to do so.
Police investigations revealed that Camacho, a national of Venezuela, was never issued a Trinidad and Tobago drivers permit or a certificate of insurance.
Camacho was charged by PC Gabriel for the offences.