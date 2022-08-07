A Venezuelan man was held by police after a gun and over two dozen rounds of ammunition were allegedly found at his Lange Park, Chaguanas home.
Officers attached to the Central Division Task Force – North and Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department, executed a search at the home of a 31-year-old man.
During the search a Beretta semi-automatic pistol with two magazines and 29 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition were allegedly found.
The suspect was immediately arrested, post to the police’s social media page stated.
In the Eastern Division, officers captured two robbery suspects in Sangre Grande.
According to police reports, a man made arrangements to purchase jewellery from a mutual acquaintance. Upon arrival at the location, the buyer was accosted by the suspect who allegedly robbed him of an iPhone XS and $3,500, the police's post said.
A team of officers of the Eastern Division Task Force executed a sting operation during which they arrested two men, ages 23 and 24, both from Sangre Grande. Police also recovered the stolen cell phone and money.
Meanwhile, officers in the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) as well as handlers and canines of the Canine Branch, executed several search warrants in the Princes Town, San Fernando and Ste Madeline Districts.
The post added that during the exercises, police allegedly found and seized a Berretta PX4 Storm Pistol, ten rounds of nine millimetre ammunition, 140 marijuana plants and a quantity of cocaine.
Five suspects, two women ages 29 and 66, and three men, ages 29, 33, and 38, of South Trinidad, were arrested and are expected to be indicted with various offences later this week.
Also, the Western Division Task Force arrested a 39-year-old man of Lanse Mitan, Carenage.
It is alleged that upon being searched, the suspect was allegedly found to be in possession of one black revolver with a quantity of .38 ammunition, the post said.
Across in the North-Eastern Division, officers of the Intelligence Unit, acting on information went to Dookie Drive, El Socorro Extension, El Socorro, where they searched an abandoned structure and an unoccupied parcel of land.
There, police found and seized one pistol and a magazine containing 13 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition hidden in a concrete block, the police's post said.
Investigations into all incidents are ongoing.