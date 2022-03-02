VENEZUELAN national Carol Diana Marcano went to drop off food and supplies to another migrant family in Marabella when she disappeared.
Marcano, 38, who had been residing in Nanan Trace, Rochard Douglas Road, Barrackpore, was last seen standing on the street with the items awaiting transportation on February 25.
Yesterday, the Express spoke via phone with a friend of Marcano, who is also a Venezuelan national.
The man, who did not want to be identified, said Marcano had been in Trinidad for approximately eight months.
He added that she had three children back in Venezuela.
“She went to help a family with clothes and food. She did not come back,” he said.
Marcano was described as five feet tall, brown complexion, medium build, long blonde hair, with a tattoo on her right forearm.
A police report said she was last seen by her boyfriend standing on the junction of Nanan Trace and Rochard Douglas Road awaiting a taxi to head to Marabella.
She was wearing a pair of long black jeans and a green blouse.
Checks with her friends and relatives, as well as medical facilities, have proven futile, police said.
PC Horsford and a party of police officers of the Barrackpore Police Station visited the scene.