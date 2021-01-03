There have been two murders for the New Year.
One man was chopped to death at his Morvant home on New Year’s Day while another was chopped and beaten to death after allegedly threatening to kill a Venezuelan woman with whom he shared a relationship.
In both instances, suspects were detained by police and remained in custody up to last night.
Darryl Villafana, 42, was listed as the first murder victim for 2021 after two men, armed with cutlasses barged into his home at Chrysanthemum Drive, Coconut Drive, Morvant, around 4.30 a.m., and dealt him several chops before running off. He lived alone, the Sunday Express was told.
Residents contacted police who later found Villafana dead in the bedroom of the house.
A man believed to be one of the killers was detained by police later that day, said officers.
In the second incident, three Venezuelan nationals were taken into custody by homicide detectives after they chopped and beat a Chaguanas man to death.
That incident also took place on Friday around 10.30 p.m.
The victim has since been identified as Aarif Mohammed.
Investigating officers said earlier the same night, Mohammed, of Charlieville, Chaguanas, was at home when he had an argument with the woman.
During the argument, Mohammed reportedly physically assaulted her and threatened to take her life.
The woman, police said, eventually managed to escape, left the house and went to her family’s home at Macoya Extension, Tunapuna.
But minutes later, Mohammed also arrived at the location armed with a cutlass and attempted to attack the woman. However, he was confronted by her three male relatives.
During the altercation, one of the suspects was chopped on the hand, but Mohammed was eventually over-powered, had the weapon taken away from him, before he was tied up by the men, chopped and beaten to death.
After inflicting the beating, the men contacted police who arrived at the scene minutes later where they found Mohammed lying on the ground bleeding and in an unconscious state.
He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
The suspects, ages 20, 24 and 49, were detained and taken into custody by officers of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations.
Autopsies are expected to be performed on the bodies of both men tomorrow at the Forensic Science Centre to determine the exact cause of death.