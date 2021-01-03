Crime

There have been two murders for the New Year.

One man was chopped to death at his Morvant home on New Year’s Day while another was chopped and beaten to death after allegedly threatening to kill a Venezuelan woman with whom he shared a relationship.

In both instances, suspects were detained by police and remained in custody up to last night.

Darryl Villafana, 42, was listed as the first murder victim for 2021 after two men, armed with cutlasses barged into his home at Chrysanthemum Drive, Coconut Drive, Morvant, around 4.30 a.m., and dealt him several chops before running off. He lived alone, the Sunday Express was told.

Residents contacted police who later found Villafana dead in the bedroom of the house.

A man believed to be one of the killers was detained by police later that day, said officers.

In the second incident, three Venezuelan nationals were taken into custody by homicide detectives after they chopped and beat a Chaguanas man to death.

That incident also took place on Friday around 10.30 p.m.

The victim has since been identified as Aarif Mohammed.

Investigating officers said earlier the same night, Mohammed, of Charlieville, Chaguanas, was at home when he had an argument with the woman.

During the argument, Mohammed reportedly physically assaulted her and threatened to take her life.

The woman, police said, eventually managed to escape, left the house and went to her family’s home at Macoya Extension, Tunapuna.

But minutes later, Mohammed also arrived at the location armed with a cutlass and attempted to attack the woman. However, he was confronted by her three male relatives.

During the altercation, one of the suspects was chopped on the hand, but Mohammed was eventually over-powered, had the weapon taken away from him, before he was tied up by the men, chopped and beaten to death.

After inflicting the beating, the men contacted police who arrived at the scene minutes later where they found Mohammed lying on the ground bleeding and in an unconscious state.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspects, ages 20, 24 and 49, were detained and taken into custody by officers of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations.

Autopsies are expected to be performed on the bodies of both men tomorrow at the Forensic Science Centre to determine the exact cause of death.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Griffith: Highest reduction in crime in over 30 years

Griffith: Highest reduction in crime in over 30 years

THE year 2020 saw the highest reduction in crime in more than 30 years, says Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

There were reductions in all major crimes in 2020 compared to 2019, said Griffith in his New Year’s address on Thursday. He issued the message in a video posted on social media, calling on citizens to continue working hand-in-hand with law enforcement to make 2021 even safer than the last 12 months.

While he said there was still room for improvement within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the commissioner said it was moving along the correct pathway.

Battling a pandemic: lockdowns and losses

Battling a pandemic: lockdowns and losses

When the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Covid-19 virus a global pandemic on March 11 as global confirmed cases crossed 120,000 people and the death toll moun­ted, Trinidad and Tobago trembled along with the rest of the world.

+3
Taxpayers could lose millions

Taxpayers could lose millions

The contractual agreement was such that in the case of a breach by the Government, taxpayers would be exposed to multi-million-dollar lawsuits.

Such an agreement was signed off in 2014 by former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, then-national security minister Gary Griffith and former attorney general Anand Ramlogan.

+2
Youth don’t know about sexual abuse

Youth don’t know about sexual abuse

The education system has failed in teaching young people about sexual abuse.

And with the high number of teenage pregnancies, we need to let teenagers know about the hardships of pregnancy at such a young age, says psychiatrist and Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh.