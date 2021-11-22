A Venezuelan national was stabbed to death and his cousin wounded in a knife attack yesterday morning.
The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Charlys Agosto Mata. His cousin, 25-year-old Omar Ramos, was stabbed in the back. Ramos survived the attack.
Police said the men were returning home after liming at a bar along Calcutta Road No. 1 when a vehicle pulled alongside them at around 2 a.m.
A Venezuelan national, known to the men, exited the vehicle and stabbed Mata repeatedly about the body. Ramos was injured in the melee.
Mata, a labourer, collapsed on the roadway and the attacker returned to his vehicle and sped off.
Mata, a father of one, lived in an apartment building at Calcutta Road No. 2.
Police said Mata died at the scene, while Ramos was taken to the Couva Health Facility for treatment.
Investigators were told that Mata and the alleged attacker had been involved in a long-standing feud which began in their homeland in Tucupita.
The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
Police are searching for the suspect.