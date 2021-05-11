Woodbrook Police are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for two Venezuelan teenagers who were reported missing this morning.
They are 17-year-olds Rosa Del Carmen Torres Rodriguez, and Briexs Emilla Mota Garcia of the Mary Care Centre, Woodbrook.
They were reported missing to the Woodbrook Police Station by the management of the Centre at 8 am on Monday.
Rodriguez is of slim built, and has long black curly hair.
Garcia is slim built, has long black straight hair, five feet four inches tall, has a light brown complexion and brown eyes.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact lead investigator, PC Greig, of the Woodbrook Police Station at 628-9171 or the police hotlines 999, 555 or share the information via the TTPS’ App.