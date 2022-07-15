A Venezuelan national was denied bail on charges of gang and human trafficking.
Raidelis Nazareth Nunez Longal, 21 of John Shaw Avenue, Arima, was charged with two offences of trafficking in children and supporting a gang leader, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Longal appeared before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay, in the Arima Magistrates’ Court, on July 11.
She was one of five people arrested by a team of officers in Arima on June 4, in connection with an alleged human trafficking and child prostitution ring, the post said.
Longal was charged on July 7 after advice was received from Director of Public Prosecution, Roger Gaspard SC.
The investigation was spearheaded by ACP Ramnarine Samaroo, coordinated by Snr Supt Christopher Paponette, Supt Edwards and Insp Pitt, and under the legal directions and advice of TTPS legal officer, Zaheer Ali.
Acting Cpl Persad of the Northern Division Criminal Investigations Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of acting Cpl Antoine and other officers of the Special Investigations Task Force, as well as officers of the Immigration Division and Counter-Trafficking Unit.
As a result of this investigation, significant inroads are being made into human trafficking and the exploitation of women and children who are vulnerable, the post said.