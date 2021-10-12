A 25-year-old Venezuelan woman, who appeared in court on fraud charges yesterday, was ordered to surrender her passport and report to her local police station once per week.
Maria Montano, who resides in Marabella, San Fernando, was given the orders as part of her bail conditions which were set at $150,000 with a surety.
She appeared virtually before San Fernando Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh on Monday charged by WPC Sadar-Seenarine of the Fraud Squad with forgery of a Trinidad and Tobago Driver’s Permit and uttering a forged Trinidad and Tobago Driver’s Permit.
The matter was postponed to October 19.
The suspect was arrested last Friday, after a commercial bank along Harris Promenade, San Fernando, reported to the Fraud Squad South Office that a woman allegedly uttered a driver’s permit as proof of identification which appeared unauthentic.
Bank officials told police that the permit was accepted as genuine as the woman’s proof of identification to open an account, however, upon verification, the permit was found to be fraudulent.