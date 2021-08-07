marijuana packages

A Venezuelan woman and a Cumuto man who were allegedly transporting $53,000 worth of marijuana were arrested by police on Friday.

The 22-year-old female suspect and 30-year-old male suspect were arrested during a road traffic exercise at Piarco where they were allegedly caught with the marijuana in their vehicle. 

A report said that the exercise, spearheaded by ACP Andy Belfon and Snr Supt Ramdeen, was conducted between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and included officers of the Road Policing Task Force and Piarco Police Station. 

The officers were conducting a road exercise at the Corner of Caroni North Bank Road and Mausica Road, when they stopped a silver Toyota Altis with the two suspects.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found several packages containing 5.3 kilogrammes of marijuana and a zip lock bag containing 56 grammes of marijuana.

The two were expected to be charged with possession of marijuana and appear in court for the offence. 

Investigations are ongoing.

