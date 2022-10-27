A Venezuelan woman is facing eight charges after she allegedly attacked two police officers in Arima on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police reports, officers of the Arima Traffic Staff were conducting foot patrols along Pro Queen Street in Arima, when around midday they saw a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone.
The officers approached the car and saw a woman seated in the driver’s seat.
They asked for her driving documents, which she produced.
Fraudulent documents?
However, the officers said when examining the woman’s international driver’s permit, they thought it was fraudulent and began questioning her further.
They asked the woman to exit the vehicle, but she refused. It is alleged the woman became confrontational and resisted all attempts to exit the car. She even held on to the steering wheel for some time while officers attempted to extract her, police said.
Eventually, she was taken out of the car, but she then started attacking the officers, while cursing at them, police said.
One of the officers was kicked to the groin, while the other was slapped and scratched.
Facing multiple charges
The woman was subsequently detained and brought to the Arima Police Station.
The two injured officers were then taken for medical treatment and discharged.
The woman faces charges of obscene language, resisting arrest, driving with no driver’s permit, driving with no certificate of insurance, breach of a traffic sign, disorderly behaviour, and two charges of assaulting police officers.
The charges were laid by W/Cpl Porter, and the woman is expected to appear before an Arima magistrate.