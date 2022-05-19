Arima police are searching for a taxi-driver and a female accomplice after a 22-year-old Venezuelan national was kidnapped, robbed and raped in Arima.
The victim told police that at about 7.38 p.m. on Tuesday, she entered a white Nissan Tiida, at Hollis Avenue, Arima, in front of Scotiabank.
At the time the vehicle was occupied by the driver and two female occupants—one in the front passenger seat and one in the back. The victim entered the back seat and the vehicle drove off.
The backseat passenger was dropped off in the vicinity of La Chance Trace, O’Meara Road.
The driver and the front passenger then announced a hold-up and the woman was relieved of $12, cellular phone and her immigration documents.
She was then taken to Heights of Aripo against her will, to an abandoned shack in the vicinity of the WASA pump station.
The driver then raped the woman while the female passenger stayed in the car.
The victim remained in the abandoned shack until she heard the car drive off.
She made her way to a house on Aripo Road and contacted the police.
She was then taken to Mt Hope Women’s Hospital, where she was medically examined.