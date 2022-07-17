Gunmen opened fire on a group walking along the roadway in Curepe on Sunday, killing a 23-year-old Venezuelan woman.
Three others were wounded in the shooting.
The deceased was identified as Mayerlin Carreno of Mc Inroy Street, Curepe.
Her wounded friends - Pinango Hosein, 23, Maria Hosein, 22, and Edison Ramirez, 18 - were taken to hospital.
Police said the the four were walking along Evans Street around 4.23 am when they were approached by three men who began shooting at them.
Residents contacted the police who arrived at the scene and found all four people lying on the roadway.
They were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where Carreno was pronounced dead.
Police said Pinango Hosein was shot in the upper left chest and right back, while Maria Hosein was hit in the groin area and Ramirez in the stomach.