Venezuelan women fined

Two Venezuelan women were fined $600 by a magistrate after they were found to be facilitating illegal Play Whe gambling.
Astrid Rengifo, 32, of Cedar Grove Road, Mayaro, and Jennifer Fernandez, 23, of Mafeking Village, Mayaro, were both charged with operating illegal gaming houses on February 28.
They were charged by constables Smith and Ragbir of the Sangre Grande Task Force (SGTF). The women pleaded guilty on Tuesday before Mayaro magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey and were each fined $600. They were allowed until April 28 to pay the fines or, in default, serve three months hard labour.
Sgt Racha prosecuted in the cases. Following the matters, $15,956 and two gaming machines were forfeited by the State.
According to police reports, SGTF police officers conducted an exercise on the evening of February 28 and went to a building at Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro, where they paid surveillance to illegal Play Whe gambling. Following the surveillance, police officers saw a machine operator, facilitating an illegal gaming house. The officers arrested a 32-year-old woman. They also seized $8,063.
Enquiries continued with the assistance of a Spanish interpreter. In a similar exercise, SGTF police officers later went to a bar at Naparima Mayaro Road, Pierreville, Mayaro, where they also conducted surveillance and saw illegal Play Whe operations. Police arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection with the investigation. The officers also seized $7,893.
Following further enquiries, the two women were charged with operating illegal gaming houses.