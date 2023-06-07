Venezuelan women fined

Four Venezuelan women who entered this country illegally, were fined in connection with the offence.
Alexandy Vanessa Rodriguez Marinez, Karelys Del Valle Castro, Zuiaila Isamar Linero And Lissie Elena Sisso De Romero, all of Venezuela, were charged with illegal entry when they appeared before San Fernando senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh on Wednesday.
Romero was fined $1,000. In default she will face ten days’ simple imprisonment. The other three were fined $2,000 or in default face three months’ simple imprisonment.
They were arrested during an intelligence-led exercise on Tuesday morning by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Immigration Investigations Unit South of the CID/CRO. During the exercise, officers went to various locations in the Southern Division where the accused were arrested and subsequently charged.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Ramkhelawan, Supt Pariman, ASP Ramdass, Insp Phillip and supervised by acting Cpl Richardson.