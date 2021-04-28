Venezuelan Geraldine Abreau, 19, and Clement Aleong, 30, have been charged with Trafficking in Persons and False Imprisonment.
Aleong was also charged with kidnapping.
The charges were laid after a report was made that two Venezuelan women were kidnapped.
On April 23 officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), with the assistance of the Multi-Option Police Section (MOPS), the Counter Trafficking Unit, and the TTPS Crime Scene Unit, where to Southern Main Road, Cunupia where two Venezuelan women were found and rescued.
Four suspects, including Abreau and Aleong were also arrested. A Silver Toyota Aqua was also seized.
Abreau and Aleong were charged after advice was received from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The other two suspects were released .