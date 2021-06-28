POLICE detained seven people, including two Venezuelans, with guns, ammunition and narcotics during exercises in North and Central Trinidad on Saturday.
A news release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service \said the arrests and seizures were a part of an intelligence- led exercise involving a team of officers attached to the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) who raided a business place and a warehouse in Curepe and Caroni.
Police said that around 2.30 p.m. NDTF officers first went to an establishment located along Lyndon Street, Curepe, where they executed a search warrant.
During the search, police officers allegedly discovered 30 packets of marijuana.
Three people, two who are Venezuelans, who were at the location were immediately detained.
Acting on further intelligence, officers went to a warehouse located along the Southern Main Road, Caroni, where they allegedly found one AR15 rifle, two Glock pistols and an assortment of ammunition.
Officers also detained four people who were at the warehouse
while police are currently looking for its owner to assist with the investigation.
Enquiries are ongoing.