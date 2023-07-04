Five Venezuelans, including two teenagers, have been charged with entering this country illegally.
Miche Yanzez, 18, Karrannays Morillo, 19, Ginesta Luna, 26, Leidiker Garrido, 26, Marian Saugal, 29, were arrested on Monday and expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on Tuesday.
The accused were arrested during an exercise conducted by a party of officers attached to the Central Division Task Force, Area North, members of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and officers attached to the Chaguanas police station.
The operation was conducted in the Chaguanas, Longdenville, Edinburgh 500 and Enterprise areas, where special attention was paid to places known for the sale of narcotics. Several people were stopped and searched at these locations however, nothing illegal was found.
Attention was also paid to major intersections with special emphasis paid to the Nissan Almera, B15, Note and Tiida and the Kia K2700 motor vehicles.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Ramjohn, Supt Montrichard, spearheaded by Insp Sylvan, acting Insp Stewart and supervised by acting Cpl Carter.