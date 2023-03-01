A 32-year-old Venezuelan was arrested on Tuesday for operating an illegal gaming house in Sangre Grande.
Money amounting to $8,063 was also seized by officers of the Eastern Division Task Force during the exercise.
The officers then went to Pierreville, Mayaro, where they also saw illegal gambling. A 23-year-old Venezuelan bar operator was arrested for operating an illegal gaming house. A total of $7,893 was seized during this exercise.
Constable Ragbir is continuing investigations.
Meanwhile, two people in the Mayaro area were jointly charged for possession of six rounds of ammunition and possession of a carcass of protected wildlife, namely a porcupine.
Also in Mayaro, a 33-year-old man was charged for cultivating marijuana plants in excess of the legal amount.
The exercise was conducted by officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and supervised by Sergeant Mohammed, and corporals Dowarka and Flores.