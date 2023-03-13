Six Venezuelan women were among a group of seven immigrants fined $2,000 by a San Fernando magistrate for entering this country illegally.
Athena Sarai’s Perez Farias, Astrid Angexix Leaf Rodriguez, Adriangela Josefina Caracalla Valderr, Jose Merry Coromoto Areyan Munoz, Karina de Carmen Ramos Condea, Sthefani Sarai’s Perez Farias and lone male Mauricio Jesus Areyan were given 30 days to pay the fine or, in default, serve two months’ simple imprisonment.
They were arrested during an overnight intelligence-led exercise by officers of the Immigration Investigations, South. According to police reports between March 7 and March 8, an exercise was conducted in locations in the southern peninsula during which several Venezuelans were arrested as they were all found to have entered the country illegally.
They were all processed at the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Heliport Detention Facility, Chaguaramas. The exercise is an ongoing initiative of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Immigration Investigations Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department and Criminal Records Office.