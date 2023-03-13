NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has received a positive response to his request for assistance with State housing for victims of human trafficking from Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.

He said the request was made on behalf of the ministry’s Counter-trafficking Unit (CTU) and, “to her great credit, within two days, I received an affirmative response from Minister Robinson-Regis and I now have in my hand that response. And the executive at her ministry and the Ministry of Housing are now settling that arrangement.