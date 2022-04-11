Venezuelan nationals living in Trinidad and Tobago who took part in last year’s re-registration exercise have been granted a work permit extension to the end of the year.
A news release issued by the National Security Ministry on Friday stated that re-registered Venezuelan nationals who were issued with Minister’s Permits and updated their migrant registration cards will be contacted and given an appointment to visit the relevant Immigration Division, Enforcement Unit office to process their extended permits and update their registration cards.
The release further stated that registrants who submitted re-registration applications during the period March 8, 2021 to April 9, 2021 and have outstanding matters, or have not received feedback on their applications, should contact the Immigration Division Enforcement Unit office, where they submitted their re-registration application, by April 29, 2022.
Registrants are urged to inform the Immigration Division of any changes in their contact details via e-mail to immigration.vmrf@gov.tt.
A copy of the previously issued migrant registration card, along with full name, date of birth, updated telephone contact, and home address, should be included in the e-mail. Without accurate and updated contact information, the Immigration Division will be unable to advise the registrant on the status of their application.
Failure to visit the relevant Immigration office or to make e-mail contact by April 29, 2022 will prevent further processing and incomplete applications will be considered as withdrawn, it said.
Approved applicants will be issued with new Minister’s Permits, which will be valid until December 31, 2022, and their existing registration cards will be updated with a sticker indicating the date of expiry at December 31, 2022. A new registration card will not be issued in this instance, it added.