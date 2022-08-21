Police arrested two Venezuelan nationals and seized a large quantity of cash on Saturday afternoon.
This, after the men admitted to obtaining the $33,450 "by unlawful means".
The men were intercepted by officers during a police exercise along Dow Village, South Oropouche, at around 12.30pm.
Police said the vehicle was stopped and the men were asked to identify themselves.
Both the driver and front seat passenger were Venezuelan nationals and were unable to produce driving documents, police said.
Police said a search was conducted and the cash was found in the men's pockets.
A report stated that one of the men confessed that the money was obtained illegally but refused to give details. The second man remained silent.
The men were taken to the Fyzabad police station where they were expected to be interviewed.