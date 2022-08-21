handcuffs

Police arrested two Venezuelan nationals and seized a large quantity of cash on Saturday afternoon.

This, after the men admitted to obtaining the $33,450 "by unlawful means".

The men were intercepted by officers during a police exercise along Dow Village, South Oropouche, at around 12.30pm.

Police said the vehicle was stopped and the men were asked to identify themselves.

Both the driver and front seat passenger were Venezuelan nationals and were unable to produce driving documents, police said.

Police said a search was conducted and the cash was found in the men's pockets.

A report stated that one of the men confessed that the money was obtained illegally but refused to give details. The second man remained silent.

The men were taken to the Fyzabad police station where they were expected to be interviewed.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘T&T needs more farmers’

Trinidad and Tobago needs more farmers. So said Rajesh Maharaj, a fourth-generation farmer who has spent over 50 years in farming.

The Sunday Express spoke with Maharaj yesterday at the agri expo at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, where a large crowd experienced various agri-sector industry zones, including live machinery, innovation and technology, product demonstrations and sample giveaways, crop displays and trials, farmers market and petting zoo.

Man on a mission

Man on a mission

“I end on a good note for my friends in Trinidad and Tobago—whether it is curry chicken or chicken curry, we will have ­curry.”

These were the words of Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, 42, at the Agri Investment Forum on Friday.

What he did not say is that he cooks very good curry, and when he is not working to transform Guyana and pursuing his mission of food security for the region, he enjoys turning a good pot.

710 murders a year by 2030

710 murders a year by 2030

IF the recent spike in criminal activities is not addressed, then 2022 may end with 585 murders, the highest number of reported murders in the history of Trinidad and Tobago.

In 2008, this country recorded 550 murders, the highest. The second highest number of murders, to date, was recorded in 2019 with 539 murders.

As of Friday night, the murder toll stood at 371 deaths for the year, compared with 228 in 2021.

NO MORE HOPE

NO MORE HOPE

INSIDE the single room of an unfinished wooden house, on a dirty mattress surrounded by cardboard boxes containing all the possessions of her short life, the bruised body of a seven-year-old girl was found on Friday night.

Left in underwear and a colourful top, McKenzie Hope Rechia had been covered by a piece of cloth. Her face was swollen, and there was a bruise to the left side of her neck.

Recommended for you