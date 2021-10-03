boat.jpg

FLASHBACK April 2019: The capsized boat in which 34 Venezuelans nationals were aboard, and trying to get to Trinidad, when it sank.

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard this evening reported that it is assisting in a search and rescue operation involving a vessel transporting 25 people from Trinidad and Tobago to the Delta Region of Venezuela.

The TTCG stated that it had received information from the Venezuelan authorities that the vessel which departed Trinidad on Friday had not yet arrived.

The vessel is suspected to have sunk in Venezuelan waters.

Initial searches by people in Venezuela, it stated, have led to the discovery of four bodies and one survivor. A media release stated that 20 people still remain unaccounted for.

The TTCG stated that upon receiving this information, one of its maritime assets, which was already on patrol, was assigned to aid in the Search and Rescue Operation. The TTCG has also been in communication with Venezuelan counterparts in an attempt to locate additional person with searches being conducted in the territorial waters of Trinidad and Tobago.

Initial reports, however, suggest that the missing persons are most likely in Venezuelan waters. "And as such the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard will continue to cooperate with Venezuelan authorities as part of a coordinated Search and Rescue Operation in accordance with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR)", the TTCG stated.

Last December, the bodies of 20 Venezuelan nationals were discovered in the waters off Guiria. It is believed the men, women and young children were heading to Trinidad when the boat overturned at sea causing them to drown.

Reports stated that the overloaded vessel encountered difficulties while at sea. Among the people on board was an 11-month-old baby and several young children.

In April 2019, at least 23 Venezuelans lost their lives after a vessel overturned after the vessel began experiencing engine difficulty nearing the Bocas Islands. Reports stated that 25 passengers had been recorded but several others had boarded unlogged, the majority being women.

Venezuelan authorities released the names of 23 people confirmed as travelling on the boat, all aged between 17 and 18.

These people were likely fleeing the social and economic crisis in their homeland, paying small fees to boatmen who make the illegal and dangerous journey to Trinidad.

