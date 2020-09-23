Under the cloak of darkness, a pirogue with some 40 Venezuelan nationals landed on a remote shoreline in Erin on Sunday night.
The vessel was approximately 500 feet from the shore when the illegal migrants began to jump out of the vessel, and scramble with their possessions towards the coast line at Buenos Ayres.
A tip off by the Radar Centre had alerted a police team of the impending vessel and a team from the South Western Division arrived as the illegal immigrants were disembarking.
Some immigrants fled back in the vessel as it headed back out towards the Columbus Channel to head to another drop off point, while dozens others desperately dashed onto the beach and disappeared into the mangroves and bushes, where police suspect they were picked up by others involved in the illegal trade.
Officers from the Erin Police Station, Siparia CID, and South Western Division Task Force searched the surrounding areas, but caught no one.
Local Government Councillor for Cedros Shankar Teelucksingh said several days ago at a remote beach at Chatham, a pirogue transported illegal Venezuelan immigrants with groceries and other items back to their homeland.
Teelucksingh said that it was normal that the immigrants would visit their families back in Venezuela, worn down by an economic crisis and chronic food shortages.
"The immigrants come and go as they please", said Teelucksingh. "Despite what the Minister of National Security says, the borders are not closed, they are open. If these types of activities continue daily undetected, then it is wrong to say that the borders are closed."
Teelucksingh said that law enforcement officers on land and sea are not properly equipped to carry out their duties such as regular patrols.
He said, "It's like a cat and mouse game every day. The illegal transporters are aware of inside information to the operations of the law enforcement officers such as when they are changing shifts, when their crack-down exercises are taking place, when to go at which beach and at what time."
Teelucksingh called on the national security minister Stuart Young to invest more into resources for law enforcement officers to law a proper crack down of the south western borders.