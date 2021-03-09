Eleven Venezuelans were arrested along the south-western peninsular and charged for failure to report to an immigration officer at a port of entry and breach of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations.
The eleven men and women were detained in two separate incidents.
The first group was detained at Soldado Rock, off the coast of Cedros, on February 9.
A week later, police made arrests at a beach at Chatham on February 16.
They appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chankar on March 8 to answer to the charges and ten of the accused pleaded guilty to the charges.
Six have been reprimanded at the Aripo Detention Centre pending repatriation.
The person who pleaded not guilty was remanded into custody.
The remaining four Venezuelans were discharged, police said.