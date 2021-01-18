Two Venezuelans, ages 20 and 46, and two Trinidadian nationals, 32 and 56, respectively, were arrested in Moruga on Monday after they were found in possession of a gun, ammunition and six monkeys.
According to police, officers were on mobile patrol along Lance Mitan Road, Moruga, when they stopped a black Cube motor vehicle with
four male occupants around 1.00 a.m.
A search of the vehicle was carried out and the officers allegedly discovered a
Smith and Wesson nine-millimetre pistol with 32 rounds of ninemillimetre
ammunition.
Upon searching further, six monkeys were also found.
The four men were subsequently arrested.
Investigations are on-going.