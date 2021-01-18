gun and ammo

The Smith and Wesson pistol and nine-millimetre ammunition seized by police in Moruga

Two Venezuelans, ages 20 and 46, and two Trinidadian nationals, 32 and 56, respectively, were arrested in Moruga on Monday after they were found in possession of a gun, ammunition and six monkeys.

According to police, officers were on mobile patrol along Lance Mitan Road, Moruga, when they stopped a black Cube motor vehicle with

four male occupants around 1.00 a.m.

monkey business

One of the monkeys discovered by police in Moruga.

A search of the vehicle was carried out and the officers allegedly discovered a

Smith and Wesson nine-millimetre pistol with 32 rounds of ninemillimetre

ammunition.

Upon searching further, six monkeys were also found.

The four men were subsequently arrested.

Investigations are on-going.

