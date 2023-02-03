Gas shortage should never have been*

FLASHBACK: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, left, and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shake hands following a joint media conference at the Presidential Palace on in Caracas, Venezuela. PM Rowley had earlier signed an agreement to share gas blocks. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

CARACAS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday lashed out at U.S. licenses barring companies doing business with sanctioned Venezuelan state firms from paying cash to his administration.

Washington last year authorized U.S. and European firms to resume taking Venezuelan crude oil on the condition no funds be paid to Venezuela. Last week, the United States authorized Trinidad & Tobago to import gas from a Venezuelan offshore field and barred cash from changing hands.

The permits were part of U.S. President Joe Biden's move to encourage political talks between Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition with the main goal of securing a fair presidential election.

"They tell a country it has permission to negotiate with Venezuela, but it cannot pay in dollars or any form of cash. It must pay with food or products," Maduro said in a broadcast. "That is colonialism."

Maduro criticized the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which issued the licenses, and said it tries to dictate how to do business with Venezuela to state and private companies.

"It is a joke to sovereign countries. I call sovereign countries and governments in America and the Caribbean to denounce this colonial model. We do not accept it, we will go on our way," he said.

Maduro did not elaborate on any coming actions.

Following the license to Trinidad last week, Venezuela has not said publicly if it will negotiate with the Caribbean country.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

Media colleagues mourn ‘kind, humble’ Cholai

GARBED in black, siblings Ijaz and Nadirah watched solemnly as their late father, Newsday senior photojournalist Sureash Cholai, was laid to rest at the Nur E Islam Cemetery, El Socorro, on Wednesday.

Cholai, 58, was blanketed in white sheets at the funeral service, which was performed under Muslim rites.

ERLA’S BIG DAY

The House of Representatives will today debate the notification of the President for the nomination of Erla Harewood Christopher for appointment to the office of Commissioner of Police.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to pilot the motion asking the House to approve the nomination of Christopher.

2 slain over $200 debt

AN armed and dangerous fugitive has been hiding in the Biche and Rio Claro forest for months, and on Wednesday he killed two members of a Cuche Village family while a third was left hospitalised.

For approximately six months, the 30-something-year-old man has evaded police capture and taken cover in the dense trees and undergrowth in the south-east area of the country.

AG HIRES NELSON

Retired judge Rolston Nelson, SC, has been hired to examine the issues relating to the missing file at the Office of the Attorney General.

In a media release issued yesterday, Attorney General Reginald Armour announced that Nelson has been retained “to advise the State on issues relevant to the missing file and the provenance (origins) of the decision delivered by the High Court” in the matter of the nine men who were acquitted of the charge of murdering Vindra Naipaul-Coolman and who were award over $20 million in damages in a malicious pro­secution case against the State.

Dead boy’s mom to sue

THE mother of a 15-year-old who was murdered back in 2021 has threatened to sue the State, under whose care her son was placed when he escaped custody and was killed.

A pre-action protocol letter was sent to the office of the Attorney General on Tuesday by lawyers representing Nicole Braithwaite, the mother of the teen, Antonio Francois.

