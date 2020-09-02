Vernrick Hudlin, the man who was fatally shot in the abdomen by an off-duty police officer on Saturday had no chance to defend himself, relatives said on Tuesday.
Closed circuit television camera footage showed that the 54-year-old man was shot at close range four seconds after a vehicle pulled alongside him.
An autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre in St James confirmed that Hudlin died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
His family, however, is demanding that the police officer who shot Hudlin in detained.
A relative said, "Vernrick was not a menace to society. He was killed in cold blood and the man who shot him is living a comfortable life. He is not behind bars, he was not even held for questioning. If a civilian had committed this act he would have been arrested already."
Hudlin was shot at Gomez Trace, Moruga, not far from his home.
Relatives said the father of one had completed a job in the village and was walking home with a cutlass in his hand when a vehicle pulled alongside him. He was shot by one of the occupants inside the vehicle.
Police confirmed that Hudlin was shot in an altercation involving a police officer.
Friends and relatives staged a fiery protest at Moruga Road, St Mary’s, Moruga, on Monday calling on Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to arrest the officer involved in the killing.
Police officers from the Barrackpore and Moruga stations responded to the protest and advised that the demonstrators were in breach of Covid-19 regulations and the burning of debris in the street was illegal.
There was no protest on Tuesday.
A relative said, "We were waiting for the results of the autopsy so we held our hands on the protest. We also want to see what the Commission of Police is doing about this. We will decide on whether the protest action will continue."
Hudlin's mother, Mary Walker, said her son was well-loved in the community and was never involved in an disagreements with anyone. "I don't know what happened to cause this. I heard the police officer who lives in the area had an altercation with my son and this was the result," she said.
The camera footage showed that Hudlin fell into a drain when he was shot. Residents said two men exited the vehicle, placed Hudlin inside and drove away.
Walker said she received a call later that evening from a police officer who stated that her son was pronounced dead at the Princes Town District Hospital.
The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has since issued a statement asking for witnesses to the fatal shooting of Hudlin to provide information to PCA officials as an investigation has been launched into the incident.
A statement from the PCA on Sunday night stated that all information by witnesses will be treated as confidential.