OVER a dozen workers from Venture Credit Union were barred from entering their offices yesterday.
The Express was told by sources at the credit union that this action was taken after the workers stayed home on Friday after the Corpus Christi holiday on Thursday, without any sick leave to present to management.
Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) second vice-president Jason Brown, who represents the workers, said the employees were denied entry by the security officers at the credit union’s three branches located in Arouca, Couva and San Fernando.
Brown claimed when the workers attempted to speak to the managers and supervisors, they were barred from speaking to them.
He indicated that no reason was given for the action.
“When the workers asked for a reason in writing, as to why they were being refused entry into the credit union, the company refused to give the employees or the union reasons for such action.”
Brown said as of 6.30 p.m. last evening the credit union’s chief executive officer, Roxanne Solomon, did not respond to a letter sent by the union requesting an explanation for the reason behind the lockout.
He noted, therefore, BIGWU has since filed an industrial relations offence against Venture Credit Union “for this illegal industrial action”.
Brown also claimed that, under the tenure of Solomon, who took up the chief executive officer position in 2019, the workers have suffered delays in wage negotiations and a number of critical health and safety performances.
“A petition from the staff has already been raised seeking the protection of the credit union supervisory committee and their board of directors from Solomon,” Brown added.
When the Express contacted an official at the credit union yesterday afternoon, the person said the company had no comment on the matter.